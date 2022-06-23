Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Reps to probe ecological fund administration from 2010 – 2022
News photo Daily Post  - The House of Representatives has mandated the committee on Ecological Fund to investigate the total consolidated mandatory accruals into the ecological fund and its disbursement in line with the provision of the 1999 Constitution, from 2010 to March ...

