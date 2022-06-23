Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo
News photo The Guardian  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Imo Command, said it seized 1,471kg of hard drugs in the state between July 2021 and June 2022.

