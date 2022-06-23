Governorship election: Osun declares Friday work-free for PVC collection

|
1
Kizz Daniels drops video, talks about performing Buga at 2022 World Cup - Legit,
14 hours ago
2
20 senators set to dump APC, party’s majority under threat - The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
Money laundering: Court revokes Mompha’s bail, orders arrest - The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
DJ Cuppy shows off her new whip, Landrover Defender 90 XS (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Senate screens ministerial nominees Wednesday, confirms Longpet INEC REC - Peoples Daily,
11 hours ago
6
EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court - Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Boat Accident Claims 8 Lives In Bayelsa, 4 Days After Six People Drowned In Same Area - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
8
Police arrest three traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers mobile phones and cash - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
‘Please Help Me, I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death - Naija News,
11 hours ago
10
Lawyer attends Supreme court proceedings in traditional worshipper's regalia after apex court approved use of hijab in schools and public places - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago