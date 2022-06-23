Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon Opens June 27
Prompt News  - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja  Registration for the eNaira hackathon, geared towards ideating innovative solutions for the newly launched digital currency, is billed to open on June 27, 2022 and runs till July 21, 2022.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon opens on Monday Vanguard News:
Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon opens on Monday
BN, AFF registration for eNaira hackathon opens Nigerian Tribune:
BN, AFF registration for eNaira hackathon opens
Registration For eNaira Hackathon Opens June 27 Leadership:
Registration For eNaira Hackathon Opens June 27
Registration opens for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Registration opens for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon – The Sun Nigeria
Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon Opens June 27, 2022 News Diary Online:
Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon Opens June 27, 2022


   More Picks
1 This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
4 Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
5 Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
6 Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info