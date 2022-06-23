Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Police Kill Terrorist, Recover AK49 Rifle, Motorcycle In Kaduna
News photo Leadership  - The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said its operatives killed one terrorist and recovered weapons in Giwa local government area of the State. 

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna: Police confirm killing of bandit in military uniform, recover arm, motorcycle Daily Post:
Kaduna: Police confirm killing of bandit in military uniform, recover arm, motorcycle
Police kill bandit, recover guns, motorcycle in Kaduna Vanguard News:
Police kill bandit, recover guns, motorcycle in Kaduna
Police kill bandit, recover 2 guns, motorcycle in Kaduna News Diary Online:
Police kill bandit, recover 2 guns, motorcycle in Kaduna
Police Kill Bandit, Recover 2 Guns, Motorcycle in Kaduna NPO Reports:
Police Kill Bandit, Recover 2 Guns, Motorcycle in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
4 Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News, 18 hours ago
5 Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
6 Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info