Time will come when Igbo man will become president – Okowa
Daily Post  - The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed hope that a time will come when an Igbo man will become President of Nigeria. Okowa, who doubles as the running to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, former Vice ...

10 hours ago
I am an Igbo man . . . the time will come when an Igbo man will become the President of Nigeria. - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa #PoliticsToday #CTVTweets
Time will come when Igbo man will become president – Okowa
Time for Igbo presidency will come – Okowa
Time for Igbo presidency will come – Okowa
See What Okowa Said About Igbos Push For Presidency


