Vigilante group arrests suspected ritualist over kidnap and murder of 3-year-old girl in Taraba Linda Ikeji Blog - Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State has arrested a suspected ritualist in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 3-year-old girl, Messy. Commander of the VGN in Jalingo, Mr Munir Bello Arabi who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%