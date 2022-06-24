Reps query process of awarding $50m contract for refineries’ integrity test by NNPC Nigerian Pilot - By Disun Amosun House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee probing the state of refineries in the country has queried the process involved in the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited approval of over $50 million to Maire Tecnimont Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 70%