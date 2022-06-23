UNIJOS governing council appoints first female registrar

|
1
This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
4
Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News,
18 hours ago
5
Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet,
21 hours ago
6
Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo - The Guardian,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago