'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan
Daily Post  - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has warned Bashir Machina over his comments on the party’s senatorial

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'Be careful' -- Adamu warns Machina over Yobe north senatorial ticket
Adamu cautions APC member, Machina, over comments on Yobe North senatorial ticket Ripples Nigeria:
Adamu cautions APC member, Machina, over comments on Yobe North senatorial ticket
Be Careful, Adamu warns Machina over Yobe North senatorial ticket The Eagle Online:
Be Careful, Adamu warns Machina over Yobe North senatorial ticket
2023: Naija News:
2023: 'Be Careful’ — Adamu Warns Machina Over Yobe North Senatorial Ticket
Yobe North: Adamu issues stern warning to Machina over senatorial ticket Within Nigeria:
Yobe North: Adamu issues stern warning to Machina over senatorial ticket


