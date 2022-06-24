Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

5G networks may interfere with aircraft landing, IATA warns Nigeria, others
News photo People n Politics  - The International Air Transport Association has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the governments of other countries to work closely with the aviation industry to ensure that aviation and incumbent aviation safety systems can safely co-exist ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

