Bauchi government declares June 27 public holiday for PVC registration
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bauchi State Government has declared Monday, June 27 as a public holiday to enable eligible voters who are yet to register for their Permanent Voters Card to participate in the ongoing registratio

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

