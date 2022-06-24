Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Exclusive: WAFU U-17 Tourney: Burkina Faso Won’t Be Easy To Beat In Final –Babangida Warns Golden Eaglets
News photo Complete Sports  - Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida believes Burkina Faso will give the Golden Eaglets a run for their money in today's final of WAFU U-17 championship.
Recall that Nigeria sealed a final spot after defeating Ivory Coast 3-1 in the semi- ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eaglets beat Burkina Faso to win 2022 WAFU B U17 Nigerian Tribune:
Eaglets beat Burkina Faso to win 2022 WAFU B U17
Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU B U-17 Championship The Punch:
Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU B U-17 Championship
WAFU B U17: Ugbade Pumps Up Eaglets’ Spirit For Final Showdown With Burkina Faso Leadership:
WAFU B U17: Ugbade Pumps Up Eaglets’ Spirit For Final Showdown With Burkina Faso
Nigeria wins WAFU B U-17 championship in Ghana AIT:
Nigeria wins WAFU B U-17 championship in Ghana
Golden Eaglets of Nigeria win WAFU B U-17 Championship - P.M. News PM News:
Golden Eaglets of Nigeria win WAFU B U-17 Championship - P.M. News
Golden Eaglets clip Young Stallions to win WAFU B U17 Championship The Eagle Online:
Golden Eaglets clip Young Stallions to win WAFU B U17 Championship
Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU B U-17 Championship News Breakers:
Nigeria beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win WAFU B U-17 Championship


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
2 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
3 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info