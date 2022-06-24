Exclusive: WAFU U-17 Tourney: Burkina Faso Won’t Be Easy To Beat In Final –Babangida Warns Golden Eaglets

Recall that Nigeria sealed a final spot after defeating Ivory Coast 3-1 in the semi- ... Complete Sports - Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida believes Burkina Faso will give the Golden Eaglets a run for their money in today's final of WAFU U-17 championship.Recall that Nigeria sealed a final spot after defeating Ivory Coast 3-1 in the semi- ...



