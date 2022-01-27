Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N187b earmarked for 2023 census inadequate, says NPC
The Nation  - The Acting Director General of the National Population Commission (NPC), Ms. Ugoeze Mbagou, has said the N187 billion earmarked for the Population and Housing Census slated for April 2023 is inadequate.Mbagou said this at a roundtable meeting, with t

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

