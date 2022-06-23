Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Police raid criminal hideouts in Minna, arrest 22 suspected miscreants
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have raided criminal hideouts in Minna and arrested 22 suspected miscreants.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
Police nab 22 miscreants in Niger
News Diary Online:
Police nab 22 miscreants in Niger
PM News:
Police bust 22 deadly miscreants in Niger - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Police nab 22 miscreants in Niger
Tori News:
Twenty-two Suspected Miscreants Arrested As Police Raid Criminal Hideouts In Minna
More Picks
1
I Stand With Ekweremadu – Dino Melaye Declares Support Amidst Organ Harvesting Saga -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
2
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
"She's like a sister to me" Throwback video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces as they announce their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
7
Reuben Muoka Appointed NCC’s Director Public Affairs -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
8
Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube -
Mp3 Bullet,
22 hours ago
10
Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
