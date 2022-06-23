Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Comedian Basketmouth's wife advises ladies not to tell their husbands everything
Legit
- Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth's wife, Elsie Okpocha, recently advised ladies not to tell their husband's everything, especially about their friends.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Don’t tell your partner everything” – Comedian Basketmouth’s wife Elsie advises women (video)
Gist Reel:
It’s not everything you need to share with your partner - Elsie Okpocha, Comedian Basketmouth’s wife says
Naija Parrot:
“Don’t tell your partner everything” – Comedian Basketmouth’s wife Elsie advises women (video)
Instablog 9ja:
Don’t tell your partner everything — Comedian Basketmouth’s wife advises women
More Picks
1
Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
3
We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
4
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
"She's like a sister to me" Throwback video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces as they announce their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
7
DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' -
Not Just OK,
11 hours ago
8
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
9
NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
10
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
