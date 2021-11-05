Post News
News at a Glance
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House
Sahara Reporters
- The trio are facing charges bordering on attempted fraud before the court.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
How three ex-bank workers planned with hackers to steal N20bn – Witness
Within Nigeria:
How three ex-bank workers planned with hackers to steal N20bn – Witness
Tunde Ednut:
How three ex-bank workers planned with hackers to steal N20bn – Witness
News Breakers:
How three ex-bank workers planned with hackers to steal N20bn – Witness
