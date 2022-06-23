Post News
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Take your hate to the court" Apostle Johnson Suleman tells those criticizing him after he prayed for Ike Ekweremadu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Apostle Johnson Suleman is receiving heat after he took to Twitter to pray that God will see Ike Ekweremadu and his family through.
Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Take your hate to the court" – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him after he prayed for Senator Ike Ekweremadu
Naija Parrot:
“Take your hate somewhere else” – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him for praying for Ike Ekweremadu
Naija News:
Take Your Hate Somewhere Else - Apostle Suleman Speaks On Ekweremadu's Arrest
Tori News:
Take Your Hate To The Court – Apostle Suleman Blasts Those Criticizing Him For Praying For Ike Ekweremadu
