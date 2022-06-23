Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Take your hate to the court" Apostle Johnson Suleman tells those criticizing him after he prayed for Ike Ekweremadu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Apostle Johnson Suleman is receiving heat after he took to Twitter to pray that God will see Ike Ekweremadu and his family through.

 

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Take your hate to the court" – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him after he prayed for Senator Ike Ekweremadu Yaba Left Online:
"Take your hate to the court" – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him after he prayed for Senator Ike Ekweremadu
“Take your hate somewhere else” – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him for praying for Ike Ekweremadu Naija Parrot:
“Take your hate somewhere else” – Apostle Suleman tells those criticizing him for praying for Ike Ekweremadu
Take Your Hate Somewhere Else - Apostle Suleman Speaks On Ekweremadu Naija News:
Take Your Hate Somewhere Else - Apostle Suleman Speaks On Ekweremadu's Arrest
Take Your Hate To The Court – Apostle Suleman Blasts Those Criticizing Him For Praying For Ike Ekweremadu Tori News:
Take Your Hate To The Court – Apostle Suleman Blasts Those Criticizing Him For Praying For Ike Ekweremadu


   More Picks
1 I Stand With Ekweremadu – Dino Melaye Declares Support Amidst Organ Harvesting Saga - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
3 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 "She's like a sister to me" Throwback video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces as they announce their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News, 20 hours ago
7 Reuben Muoka Appointed NCC’s Director Public Affairs - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
8 Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
10 Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info