16-year old boy's eyes plucked out by his 'employer' in Bauchi (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 16-year-old boy identified as Uzairu Salisu, has had his eyes plucked out by his employer in the Dutsen Jira area of Yelwa area in Bauchi state on Thursday, June 23.

 

A statemen

4 hours ago
 Additional Sources

16-year-old in hospital after friend plucks out his two eyes Nigerian Tribune:
16-year-old in hospital after friend plucks out his two eyes
16-year-old boy found with eyes removed in Bauchi Daily Post:
16-year-old boy found with eyes removed in Bauchi
16-Year-old Boy Found With Eyes Plucked In Bauchi Independent:
16-Year-old Boy Found With Eyes Plucked In Bauchi
Bauchi Police hunt for man who removed eyes of 16 years old Ripples Nigeria:
Bauchi Police hunt for man who removed eyes of 16 years old 'best' friend
Employer Plucks Out Eyes Of 16-year-old Worker (PHOTO) News Break:
Employer Plucks Out Eyes Of 16-year-old Worker (PHOTO)
16-year old Boy Tori News:
16-year old Boy's Eyes Plucked Out By His 'Employer' In Bauchi (Photos)


