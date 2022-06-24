Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Must you record everything?" - Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband during visit
Gist Reel
- The comment section of the video has been overwhelmed with backlash as Nigerians faulted her decision to record a supposedly private moment.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband during visit
Olajide TV:
“Must you record everything?” – Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband during visit
Naija Parrot:
“Must you record everything?” – Netizens query Korra Obidi for posting a video where she rebuked her estranged husband, Justin
Tori News:
You Are Breaking The Law - Korra Obidi Warns Estranged Husband For Talking To Her During Visit (Video)
More Picks
1
DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' -
Not Just OK,
17 hours ago
2
“Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
3
Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
4
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
5
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
9
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
6 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
