Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Bandits release 29 kidnapped Zamfara phone sellers
Vanguard News
- Bandits release 29 kidnapped Zamfara phone sellers
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
3
We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
4
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
"She's like a sister to me" Throwback video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces as they announce their engagement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
7
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube -
Mp3 Bullet,
24 hours ago
9
NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
