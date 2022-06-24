Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FACT CHECK: INEC doesn’t operate voter registration centres in Niger Republic
Daily Trust
- FACT CHECK: INEC doesn’t operate voter registration centres in Niger Republic
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
INEC debunks rumoured 21 voter registration centres in Niger Republic
Vanguard News:
We don't have voters registration centres in Niger Republic - INEC
Leadership:
We Don't Have Voter Registration Centre In Niger Republic - INEC
Pulse Nigeria:
We've no voter registration centres in Niger Republic, INEC debunks rumour
Within Nigeria:
INEC debunks rumoured 21 voter registration centres in Niger Republic
More Picks
1
This is scary - Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ike Ekweremadu, wife over alleged organ harvesting -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
4
Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
5
Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube -
Mp3 Bullet,
21 hours ago
6
Two brothers burn to death in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Couple die in car accident while returning from their traditional wedding in Delta State -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
