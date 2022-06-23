Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke has countered minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige over his claim of a scheduled meeting on Thursday

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Strike: Ngige Did Not Invite Us To Any Meeting On Thursday – ASUU
Strike: ASUU denies meeting invitation from FG, says Ngige worsened issue Daily Post:
Strike: ASUU denies meeting invitation from FG, says Ngige worsened issue
Ngige lied, we were not invited to any meeting on Thursday —ASUU Nigerian Eye:
Ngige lied, we were not invited to any meeting on Thursday —ASUU
Strike: No invitation received for any meeting- ASUU tells Ngige TV360 Nigeria:
Strike: No invitation received for any meeting- ASUU tells Ngige
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, over invitation to Thursday meeting Within Nigeria:
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, over invitation to Thursday meeting
ASUU President Accuses Ngige of Lying, Says They Were Not Invited To A Meeting On Thursday Tori News:
ASUU President Accuses Ngige of Lying, Says They Were Not Invited To A Meeting On Thursday


   More Picks
1 Bandits kill Zamfara Poly lecturer after collecting N5m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
4 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 "She's like a sister to me" Throwback video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces as they announce their engagement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Oh No: Court Inspector Who Was Shot By Kidnappers Dies In Imo - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 Kizz Daniel stirs reaction as "Buga" video surpasses 1.5M in 24hrs on Youtube - Mp3 Bullet, 24 hours ago
9 NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info