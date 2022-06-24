Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Neighborhood hero ‘Spider-Man’ spotted in action in Ogun state
Instablog 9ja  - A man spotted in action being a hero to the neighbors in Ogun State. People were shocked to see the heroic moment, who mount up a building to the entrance to help his neighbors.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video) The Info NG:
Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)
Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state Correct NG:
Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state
Nigerian Spider Man: Man seen climbing walls in Ogun neighborhood Lailas News:
Nigerian Spider Man: Man seen climbing walls in Ogun neighborhood
Man seen climbing walls in Ogun neighborhood Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Man seen climbing walls in Ogun neighborhood
Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state Naija on Point:
Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state


   More Picks
1 N25.7bn fraud: Appeal court affirms conviction of ex-Bank PHB MD Atuche, other — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 “Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
3 Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
7 We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
8 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info