About 23m Nigerian children have received chemo-prevention against malaria – Buhari
National Accord  - Some 23 million Nigerian children have received the seasonal malaria chemoprevention, aiding reduction in severe malaria in children in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari made [...]

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

