Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NDLEA arrests 7 at Kano airport for drug trafficking
Pulse Nigeria
- NDLEA arrested seven suspects for alleged drug trafficking at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano in May and June
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
NDLEA arrests seven suspects at Kano Airport for drug trafficking
The Sun:
NDLEA arrests 7 at Kano airport for drug trafficking – The Sun Nigeria
The Eagle Online:
NDLEA arrests seven at Kano airport for drug trafficking
Prompt News:
NDLEA arrests 7 at Kano airport for drug trafficking
News Diary Online:
NDLEA arrests 7 at Kano airport for drug trafficking
Naija News:
NDLEA Arrests 7 At Kano Airport For Drug Trafficking
More Picks
1
DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' -
Not Just OK,
16 hours ago
2
Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
3
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
5
We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
6
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
4 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
10
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...