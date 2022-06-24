Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state
Legit  - Tonto Dikeh has declared her political ambition to the shock of many on social media. The actress wants to be the deputy governor of Rivers state. Read more.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

