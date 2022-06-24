Post News
News at a Glance
Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state
Legit
- Tonto Dikeh has declared her political ambition to the shock of many on social media. The actress wants to be the deputy governor of Rivers state. Read more.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Rivers 2023: Why I accepted to run as Deputy Governor — Tonto Dikeh
The Punch:
Rivers ADC gov candidate nominates Tonto Dikeh as running mate
Leadership:
Actress Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Gov'ship Candidate In Rivers Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has emerged the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election in Rivers State.
Daily Post:
Good news - Shehu Sani on Tonto Dikeh’s emergence as ADC guber candidate in Rivers
Naija Loaded:
Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers State
Information Nigeria:
Shehu Sani Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Emerges Governorship Running Mate In Rivers State
Pulse Nigeria:
ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate
The Street Journal:
Why I settled for Tonto Dikeh as my running mate - ADC gubernatorial candidate
The Will:
Rivers ADC Guber Candidate Picks Tonto Dikeh As Running Mate
News Breakers:
Actress Tonto Dikeh Emerges Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers
Naija News:
Yul Edochie Sends Message To Tonto Dikeh Over Her Deputy Governorship Nomination
First Reports:
Tonto Dikeh’s acceptance speech as Rivers state deputy governorship candidate — First Reports
Mojidelano:
Tonto Dikeh Emerges As ADC Deputy Guber Candidate For Rivers State
Fresh Reporters:
Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers
Gist Reel:
ADC gubernatorial candidate, Tonte Ibraye picks Tonto Dikeh as running mate
Tori News:
2023 Elections: ADC Gubernatorial Candidate, Tonte Ibraye Picks Tonto Dikeh As Running Mate
More Picks
1
Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim -
AIT,
18 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
5
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
6
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
7
Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin -
TVC News,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
12 hours ago
9
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
18 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies.
