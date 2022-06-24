Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi prays for Ekweremadu, healing of daughter
News photo Vanguard News  - Barely 24 hours after some Nigerians and his supporters on Twitter celebrated Ike Ekweremadu's arrest by the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom, Peter Obi has prayed for the family of Ekweremadu and the quick healing of their daughter.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Obi prays for Ekweremadu over alleged organ trafficking The Punch:
Peter Obi prays for Ekweremadu over alleged organ trafficking
Peter Obi Prays For Ekweremadu, Healing Of Daughter | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Peter Obi Prays For Ekweremadu, Healing Of Daughter | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Peter Obi Express Solidarity With Ike Ekweremadu, Prays For His Daughter Global Upfront:
Peter Obi Express Solidarity With Ike Ekweremadu, Prays For His Daughter's Healing
National Daily:
Organ trafficking: See what Peter Obi said about Ekweremadu


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
2 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
3 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
4 We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
5 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Court martial: Military recommends imprisonment of 30 soldiers, dismissal of 4 - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
8 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info