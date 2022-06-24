Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: South South APC declares support for Tinubu, hails Amaechi's outing at primary
News photo Vanguard News  - The South South Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have pledged their unalloyed support to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-South APC leaders pledge support for Tinubu The Punch:
South-South APC leaders pledge support for Tinubu
APC South-south Backs Tinubu’s Presidency Independent:
APC South-south Backs Tinubu’s Presidency
2023 Presidency: South South APC Leaders Drum Support For Tinubu ODU News:
2023 Presidency: South South APC Leaders Drum Support For Tinubu
2023: South-South APC Leaders Vow To Win Election For Tinubu Naija News:
2023: South-South APC Leaders Vow To Win Election For Tinubu


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
2 “Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
3 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
4 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info