2023: After Voting For Looters, You Come Online to Beg Celebrities For Giveaway – Peter Okoye Slams Nigerians

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
"I smell bloodless coup": Charly Boy says Peter Obi has done something unusual - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Police raid criminal hideouts in Minna, arrest 22 suspected miscreants - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
INEC report confirms Machina as authentic winner of Yobe North APC senatorial ticket - The Street Journal,
16 hours ago