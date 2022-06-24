Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punches assistant referee on the pitch during Nigerian League game (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) once again witnessed another violent and embarrassing display on the football pitch.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
The Moment when Kano Pillars Chairman attacked an assistant referee during a match
Gist Punch:
Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punches assistant referee on the pitch during Nigerian League game (video)
Julia Blaise Blog:
Kano Pillars' Chairman suspended for punching Assistant Referee during Match
Tori News:
The Shocking Moment Kano Pillars Chairman Alhaji Jambul Punched Assistant Referee On The Pitch During Nigerian League Game (Video)
More Picks
1
"I smell bloodless coup": Charly Boy says Peter Obi has done something unusual -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
3
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
4
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
10 hours ago
7
Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
16 hours ago
8
Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
9
Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin -
TVC News,
22 hours ago
10
Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...