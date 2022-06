ASUU strike: C’River lawmaker donates cash to UNICAL lecturers — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - A lawmaker, Hilary Bisong, representing Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, has donated N900,000 as palliative to the University of Calabar lecturers. The beneficiaries were members of Mr Bisong’s constituency.



