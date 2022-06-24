Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FCTA threatens to shut down schools over violation of guidelines
News photo News Diary Online  -  The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat, on Friday in Abuja vowed to shut down any school that failed to meet the minimum standard of educational curriculum.

