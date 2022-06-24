Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
INEC report confirms Machina as authentic winner of Yobe North APC senatorial ticket
The Street Journal
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has affirmed Bashir Machina as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prima
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
PHOTO STORY: INEC Records Show Bashir Sheriff Machina Is APC Yobe North Candidate
YNaija:
Bashir Machina is the Yobe North Senatorial candidate, not Ahmed Lawan
Pulse Nigeria:
INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat
Inside Business Nigeria:
INEC Certifies Bashir Machina Winner Of Yobe North APC Senatorial Primary Ignores Ahmed Lawan
News Break:
INEC Rejects Ahmed Lawan, Certifies Bashir Machina As APC Senatorial Candidate For Yobe North
Naija News:
Reactions As INEC Certifies Machina Winner Of Yobe North APC Senatorial Primary
Within Nigeria:
Lawan loses as INEC affirms Machina as Yobe North Senatorial candidate
More Picks
1
DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
2
Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
3
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
5
ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
7
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
7 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...