Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood has his bail extended as police continue to probe allegations he raped and assaulted young woman
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood has had his police bail extended over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman earlier this year.


Greater Manchester Police (GMP) applied to ha

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man United Star Mason Greenwood’s Bail Has Been Extended (See Details) Naija Loaded:
Man United Star Mason Greenwood’s Bail Has Been Extended (See Details)
Police Gives Update on Mason Greenwood Not Just OK:
Police Gives Update on Mason Greenwood's Alleged Rape Situation
Manchester United Star, Mason Greenwood Has His Bail Extended as Police Continue to Probe Allegations He Raped and Assaulted Young Woman Monte Oz Live:
Manchester United Star, Mason Greenwood Has His Bail Extended as Police Continue to Probe Allegations He Raped and Assaulted Young Woman
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United footballer remains on bail as rape investigation continues News Breakers:
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United footballer remains on bail as rape investigation continues


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
2 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
3 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info