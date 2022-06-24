Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Concerns as List of top 10 worst cities to live in the world in 2022 emerges
Legit  - A global business intelligence, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has ranked Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city is the world’s second least liveable city.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos Ranked Second Worst Liveable City In The World Naija Loaded:
Lagos Ranked Second Worst Liveable City In The World
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World Information Nigeria:
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World
Comedian, Basketmouth Reacts as Economist Ranks Lagos Among Worst Cities to live in Oyo Gist:
Comedian, Basketmouth Reacts as Economist Ranks Lagos Among Worst Cities to live in
Èkó Ò Ní Bàjẹ́: Lagos ranked second worst city to live in the world . Lagos is the second worst city to live in the world, according to an annual report from the Economist published on Thursday. EIU ranked Lagos 171 out of 172 countries in the list ... Instablog 9ja:
Èkó Ò Ní Bàjẹ́: Lagos ranked second worst city to live in the world . Lagos is the second worst city to live in the world, according to an annual report from the Economist published on Thursday. EIU ranked Lagos 171 out of 172 countries in the list ...
Lagos Ranked World’s Second Worst City To Live Within Nigeria:
Lagos Ranked World’s Second Worst City To Live
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World News Breakers:
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World Naija News:
Lagos Ranked Second Worst City To Live In The World


   More Picks
1 Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 20 hours ago
3 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
7 Court remands cattle rearer for allegedly raping housewife at gunpoint - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 13 hours ago
9 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info