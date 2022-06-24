Post News
News at a Glance
Senate President, Lawan Loses As Electoral Body, INEC Affirms Bashir Machina As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate
Sahara Reporters
- The document was certified by the electoral office on June 23, 2022.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
INEC confirms Machina winner of Yobe North APC senatorial primary; ignores Lawan
PM News:
Lawan kicked out as INEC certifies Machina as Yobe APC Senatorial candidate - P.M. News
Nigeria Breaking News:
BREAKING : Lawan Loses Out As INEC Officially Confirm Machina As The Senatorial Candidate
Naija News:
End Of The Road For Ahmed Lawan As INEC Backs Machina For Yobe North
Edujandon:
INEC certifies Bashir Machina winner of Yobe North APC senatorial primary, ignores Ahmad Lawan
Tori News:
Lawan Loses As INEC Affirms Machina As Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
More Picks
1
N25.7bn fraud: Appeal court affirms conviction of ex-Bank PHB MD Atuche, other — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
2
“Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
3
Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' -
Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
5
Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
6
NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
7
We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
8
'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
