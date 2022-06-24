Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors
Sahara Reporters  - It was learnt that two tractors were burnt during the attack on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits on rampage in Abuja, burn tractors, abduct 22 farmers Daily Trust:
Bandits on rampage in Abuja, burn tractors, abduct 22 farmers
Gunmen storm Abuja community, abduct 22 farmers, burn two tractors Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen storm Abuja community, abduct 22 farmers, burn two tractors
Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Residents By Bandits In Abuja Naija Loaded:
Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Residents By Bandits In Abuja
Bandits attack Abuja community, kidnap 22 farmers, burn tractors The Street Journal:
Bandits attack Abuja community, kidnap 22 farmers, burn tractors
How gunmen abducted 13 family members, 9 others in Abuja community - P.M. News PM News:
How gunmen abducted 13 family members, 9 others in Abuja community - P.M. News
Over 20 Persons Abducted As Gunmen Invade Abuja Farming Community The Will:
Over 20 Persons Abducted As Gunmen Invade Abuja Farming Community
Terrorists On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers Global Upfront:
Terrorists On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers
Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers Naija News:
Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers
Bandits burn tractors, abduct 22 farmers in Abuja Within Nigeria:
Bandits burn tractors, abduct 22 farmers in Abuja
Bandits On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers Affairs TV:
Bandits On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers
Bandits On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers Tori News:
Bandits On Rampage In Abuja, Burn Tractors, Abduct 22 Farmers


   More Picks
1 N25.7bn fraud: Appeal court affirms conviction of ex-Bank PHB MD Atuche, other — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 “Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
3 Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
7 We’ll no longer guarantee regular supply of petroleum products, say IPMAN south-East - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
8 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info