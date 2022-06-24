Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Morocco 2022: Falcons coach Waldrum names 25-woman squad for WAFCON
News photo The Punch  - Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has named his 25-woman squad for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WAFCON 2022: Waldrum unveils Super Falcons squad Daily Post:
WAFCON 2022: Waldrum unveils Super Falcons squad
WAFCON 2022: Waldrum unveils Super Falcons squad Nigerian Eye:
WAFCON 2022: Waldrum unveils Super Falcons squad
Morocco 2022: Falcons coach Waldrum names 25-woman squad for WAFCON News Breakers:
Morocco 2022: Falcons coach Waldrum names 25-woman squad for WAFCON
Waldrum names squad for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Brila:
Waldrum names squad for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
2 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
3 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info