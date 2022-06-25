Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

London Doctor Refused To Remove Vital Organ of '15-Year-Old' Donor Brought by Ekweremadu After Passport Showed His Age As 41
Tori News  - Ike, 60, and Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of taking the homeless boy to the UK from Nigeria to transplant his organs

1 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 23 hours ago
3 What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 16 hours ago
9 I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
