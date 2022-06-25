Post News
News at a Glance
London Doctor Refused To Remove Vital Organ of '15-Year-Old' Donor Brought by Ekweremadu After Passport Showed His Age As 41
Tori News
- Ike, 60, and Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of taking the homeless boy to the UK from Nigeria to transplant his organs
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
London doctor refused to remove vital organ of '15-year-old' donor brought by Senator Ike Ekweremadu for his daughter's kidney transplant because the passport procured for the boy showed his age as '41 years'
Within Nigeria:
Why London doctor refused to remove organ of donor brought for Ekweremadu’s daughter
Gist Punch:
London doctor refused to remove vital organ of '15-year-old' donor brought by Senator Ike Ekweremadu
Tunde Ednut:
Why London doctor refused to remove organ of donor brought by Ekweremadu for daughter’s kidney transplant
More Picks
1
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim -
AIT,
23 hours ago
3
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
5
Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari -
PM News,
16 hours ago
9
I didn’t attend any primary or secondary school, my university certificate was stolen by soldiers - Tinubu tells INEC - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
