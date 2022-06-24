Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court overturns Roe v.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, declaring that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

 

18 hours ago
1 Tonto Dikeh drops poster as she runs for deputy governor of Rivers state - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record £17.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim - AIT, 18 hours ago
4 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin - TVC News, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 12 hours ago
9 2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 18 hours ago
