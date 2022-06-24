OFFICIAL: Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON

The final squad was published on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) verified Twitter ... Complete Sports - Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has unveiled his 25-woman squad for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, Completesports.com reports.The final squad was published on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) verified Twitter ...



News Credibility Score: 99%