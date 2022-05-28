Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group
The Punch  - The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum also known as Ime-obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo has berated the major political parties in the country for their refusal to zone the presidency to the South-East region.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why South-East won’t vote for APC, PDP – Igbo group News Breakers:
Why South-East won’t vote for APC, PDP – Igbo group
Igbo group reveals why south-east won’t vote for APC, PDP Tunde Ednut:
Igbo group reveals why south-east won’t vote for APC, PDP
Igbo group reveals why south-east won’t vote for APC, PDP Within Nigeria:
Igbo group reveals why south-east won’t vote for APC, PDP
2023: Igbo group explains why South-East won’t vote for APC, PDP Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Igbo group explains why South-East won’t vote for APC, PDP


   More Picks
1 DaBaby and Davido Combine Forces on 'Showing Off Her Body' - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
2 “Take your hate to the court” – Apostle Suleman retorts critics who faulted his prayer for Ike Ekweremadu - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
3 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
4 Witness Tells Nigerian Court How Three Ex-bank Workers Planned With Hackers To Steal N20bn From Finance House - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 'Be careful' — APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady shares photo of the bundles of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info