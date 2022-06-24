Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG shares $322.5m Abacha loot to 1.9m Nigerians in 4 years — ANEEJ
News photo Vanguard News  - THE African Network for Economic and Environment Justice, ANEEJ, yesterday, revealed that the $322.5million stolen funds from former Military Head of State Gen Sani Abacha between 2018-2022 has been shared to 1.9million poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

