Extension Of Voter Registration Is ‘Inevitable’ – INEC
Channels Television  - Civil society organisations have called for the deadline of June 30 to be extended to enable more Nigerians register to vote in the 2023 general elections.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

