Fresh Details On Ekweremadu: Doctor Refused To Perform The Operation Because The Boy’s Age Was Listed As 41 Naija News - New reports have alleged that the doctor who was to carry out the kidney transplant on former Deputy Senate President IKe Ekweremadu’s daughter refused to go on with the procedure because the age of the 15-year-old donor was listed as 41 on his passport ...



News Credibility Score: 90%