Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fed Govt seals 358 pharmacies, medicine shops in FCT
The Nation  - The Federal Government said that it sealed 358 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in four days.It stated the sealing of the pharmaceutical premises for various offences, including operating without registratio

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PCN seals 358 pharmacies, arrests four in Abuja The Punch:
PCN seals 358 pharmacies, arrests four in Abuja
Pharmacists The Sun:
Pharmacists' Council seals 358 premises in FCT – The Sun Nigeria
PCN Shuts Down 358 Pharmacies In Abuja And Makes Four Arrests Anaedo Online:
PCN Shuts Down 358 Pharmacies In Abuja And Makes Four Arrests
PCN seals 358 pharmacies, others in Abuja Within Nigeria:
PCN seals 358 pharmacies, others in Abuja


   More Picks
1 Buhari Rules Out Bail Option For IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
2 "I smell bloodless coup": Charly Boy says Peter Obi has done something unusual - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
4 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Police raid criminal hideouts in Minna, arrest 22 suspected miscreants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
7 NDLEA arrests 679 suspects, seizes 325.06kg of illicit drugs in Jigawa - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 15 hours ago
9 Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info