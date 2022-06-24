Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fani-Kayode excited as ex-wife, Precious visits him with Children
Vanguard News  - Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode couldn’t hold back his joy as his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu visited his home for the first time in two

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fani-Kayode, ex-wife Precious reunite after two-year crisis The Nation:
Fani-Kayode, ex-wife Precious reunite after two-year crisis
Fani Kayode Meets Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu After 2 Years Of Rift Naija News:
Fani Kayode Meets Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu After 2 Years Of Rift
‘Lioness is Back’ — Fani-Kayode gushes over return of ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu – Vanguard News Breakers:
‘Lioness is Back’ — Fani-Kayode gushes over return of ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu – Vanguard
Femi Fani Kayode tears up as ex wife, Precious Chikwendu visits his house for the first time in two years, recounts the touching experience (Photos) - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Femi Fani Kayode tears up as ex wife, Precious Chikwendu visits his house for the first time in two years, recounts the touching experience (Photos) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 "I smell bloodless coup": Charly Boy says Peter Obi has done something unusual - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
4 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 10 hours ago
7 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 16 hours ago
8 Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin - TVC News, 22 hours ago
10 Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info