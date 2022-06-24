Post News
News at a Glance
Yul Edochie Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate
News Breakers
- Yul Edochie Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
You either win or come back stronger - Yul Edochie drums support for Tonto Dikeh
Nigerian Eye:
Yul Edochie reacts as Tonto Dikeh emerges ADC deputy governorship candidate
Oyo Gist:
Yul Edochie Congratulates Colleague, Tonto Dikeh As She Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate
Pulse Nigeria:
Mixed reactions as Tonto Dikeh emerges as ADC's deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State. #PulseWatchItEnt
Tori News:
Yul Edochie Reacts As Tonto Dikeh Emerges ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate
More Picks
1
2023: INEC gives two conditions for parties to change nominated candidates -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
IGP commends Katsina constable for returning 800 Dollars to an intending pilgrim -
AIT,
21 hours ago
3
What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
5
Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
6
Golden Eaglets Crowned 2022 WAFU B Champions After Beating Burkina Faso In Final -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
7
Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
OFFICIAL: Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
9
Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day -
Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
10
Bread producers threaten strike over bakery materials’ price hike -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
