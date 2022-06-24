Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari
News photo PM News  - The Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rescinding the decision to withdraw the national teams from international basketball.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Basketball ban reversal: NBBF commends Buhari Daily Post:
Basketball ban reversal: NBBF commends Buhari
Basketball ban reversal: NBBF commends Buhari Nigerian Eye:
Basketball ban reversal: NBBF commends Buhari
Basketball Ban: NBBF Lauds Buhari On Reversal News Break:
Basketball Ban: NBBF Lauds Buhari On Reversal
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari News Breakers:
Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari
NBBF hails Buhari for Basketball ban reversal Tunde Ednut:
NBBF hails Buhari for Basketball ban reversal
NBBF hails Buhari for Basketball ban reversal Within Nigeria:
NBBF hails Buhari for Basketball ban reversal
Basketball ban: NBBF lauds Buhari on reversal Fresh Reporters:
Basketball ban: NBBF lauds Buhari on reversal


   More Picks
1 "I smell bloodless coup": Charly Boy says Peter Obi has done something unusual - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Sen. Omo-Agege rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
4 ASUU president accuses Ngige of lying, insists they were not invited to a meeting on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian man recounts how he was forced to shave his beards by the church on his wedding day - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria Basketball Federation thanks President Buhari - PM News, 10 hours ago
7 Wayne Rooney: Derby County boss to leave troubled club with immediate effect - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 16 hours ago
8 Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, recover vehicles in Anambra — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Customs Kebbi Area Command Intercept Over 280 Donkey Skin - TVC News, 22 hours ago
10 Why South-East won't vote for APC, PDP - Igbo group - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info